ZuluTrade, Finvasia Group’s pioneering social wealth management service provider, announced its participation and sponsorship of the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) in Johannesburg, South Africa.The ZuluTrade team plans to showcase an array of innovative features added to its recently launched revamped platform at the summit.

After making an impactful appearance in Dubai early this year, the social trading leader looks forward to the next big event - FMAS:23.

Located at booth 4, Sandton Convention Centre, Ballroom 1, ZuluTrade will have one of the largest presence at the event. Prospective and existing South African partners of ZuluTrade will be able to stop by and have a chat with the team representatives for any questions about the platform or interest in partnership opportunities.

ZuluTrade is also a Platinum and the Sunset Session Closing Drinks Sponsor of the Africa Summit, thus securing a prominent position at the event.

Taking place for the first time in South Africa, the Finance Magnates Summit will bring together thousands of local and international financial and fintech industry leaders, presenting itself as the ideal opportunity for ZuluTrade to meet and connect with existing and potential partners in the region.

“We are excited to sponsor the Finance Magnates Africa Summit, especially since this is the first edition of the high-calibre event. Establishing a more active presence in Africa is our next big goal, and FMAS:23 offers us a great opportunity to showcase our brand and value proposition in front of local and global financial industry and fintech leaders looking for new opportunities in social wealth management,” said Sarvjeet Virk, Co-founder and CMD, Finvasia Group.

South Africa emerged as Africa’s most tech and investment-driven nation, with an appetite for stock trading and crypto investing. In 2019, the country recorded a total daily trading volume of $2.21 billion. Moreover, the total transaction value recorded by South Africa is expected to rise at a CAGR of 19% within the next four years, according to Statista.

In this context, ZuluTrade’s decision to make its official appearance at the Finance Magnates Africa Summit is well thought through. A strategic step forward on the company’s trajectory towards global expansion.

Committed to democratising wealth management by giving a community-driven and social scope, ZuluTrade brings to South Africa a fresh perspective on social trading and investing through technology enablement.

“Finance Magnates Africa Summit is a great opportunity for us to showcase our latest technology and innovations, and connect with customers and industry, the whole team looks forward to it. While we do have ties with South Africa, the summit gives us the chance to strengthen them and make our social wealth management solution accessible to brokers, traders, affiliates and investors in South Africa and beyond,” said Tajinder Virk, CEO of ZuluTrade.

To find out more about the company or to arrange a meeting, visit their website.