FX option expiries for 8 November 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The one for USD/JPY at 114.25 may not be all too significant, with price action resting below the key hourly moving averages of 113.80-83 and 114.00 for now. But it is something that could limit upside in case of a shoot higher later today - unlikely though.

Meanwhile, the large ones for EUR/GBP may keep price action more sticky around its 200-day moving average at 0.8580 as well as daily trendline resistance (also @ 0.8580) before rolling off later in the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose