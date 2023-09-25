EUR/USD
- 1.0725 in the amount of EU919.5mn,
- 1.0540 in the amount of EU695mn
USD/JPY
- 149.00 in the amount of $643mn,
- 147.00 in the amount of $1.24bn
GBP/USD
- 1.2275 in the amount of GBP545mn,
- 1.2336 in the amount of GBP385mn
AUD/USD
- 0.6485 in the amount of AUD340.6mn,
- 0.6400 in the amount of AUD731.6mn
USD/CAD
- 1.3472 in the amount of $556.7mn,
- 1.3425 in the amount of $565mn,
- 1.3405 in the amount of $538.3mn
USD/CNY
- 7.3000 in the amount of $1.33bn
