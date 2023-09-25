EUR/USD

  • 1.0725 in the amount of EU919.5mn,
  • 1.0540 in the amount of EU695mn

USD/JPY

  • 149.00 in the amount of $643mn,
  • 147.00 in the amount of $1.24bn

GBP/USD

  • 1.2275 in the amount of GBP545mn,
  • 1.2336 in the amount of GBP385mn

AUD/USD

  • 0.6485 in the amount of AUD340.6mn,
  • 0.6400 in the amount of AUD731.6mn

USD/CAD

  • 1.3472 in the amount of $556.7mn,
  • 1.3425 in the amount of $565mn,
  • 1.3405 in the amount of $538.3mn

USD/CNY

  • 7.3000 in the amount of $1.33bn

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

