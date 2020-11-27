BOJ considers extending measures aimed at easing corporate funding strains beyond December - report

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Jiji Press reports on the matter

Given the virus situation in Japan presently, that is not too surprising. As much as policymakers around the world are stressing that these supportive measures should be "temporary", they are likely to stay on for a prolonged period of time.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose