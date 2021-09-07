CBA on "an extraordinary negative near-term shock for the Australian economy"

A piece in the Australian Financial Review of note ahead of today's RBA policy decision.

The article is written by Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at the Commonwealth Bank.

Link here (may be gated):

In very, very brief:

the medium-term prospects for Australia look very good

But the near-term outlook is bleak, as extended lockdowns in NSW and Victoria cripple economic activity.

Australia's two largest states ... these extended lockdowns ... carry large economic and social consequences

We forecast the Australian economy will contract by a whopping 4.5 per cent in the September quarter. This massive loss of production will be accompanied by a huge fall in jobs.

Much more at the article, linked above.





----

I posted links to RBA previews earlier: