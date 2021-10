expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%

expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%

1 year LPR 3.85%5 year LPR 4.65%These benchmark rates have been unchanged for 18 months. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) left the interest rate on its medium-term loans (MLF) unchanged last week. The MLF interest rate sets a baseline for commercial bank LPR rates so these unchanged again today comes as little surprise.