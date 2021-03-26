China Beige Book on signs that China may be moving towards deleveraging again

CNBC cite a first-quarter survey by the China Beige Book

found that borrowing by state-owned enterprises dropped to the lowest in the study’s roughly 10-year history

China Beige Book Managing Director Shehzad Qazi noted therefore:



Given ties to the state, the government-linked companies are the “best signal” on authorities’ policy intent

says more quarterly data will be needed to tell whether China has fully in a “deleveraging” mode again

but that there are other signs that authorities are trying to control debt.





----

China Beige Book adapts methodology used by the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Beige Book"

a quarterly report

uses quantitative & qualitative data to track conditions within the Chinese economy



