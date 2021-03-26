China Beige Book on signs that China may be moving towards deleveraging again

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

CNBC cite a first-quarter survey by the China Beige Book

  • found that borrowing by state-owned enterprises dropped to the lowest in the study’s roughly 10-year history
China Beige Book Managing Director Shehzad Qazi noted therefore:
  • Given ties to the state, the government-linked companies are the “best signal” on authorities’ policy intent
  • says more quarterly data will be needed to tell whether China has fully in a “deleveraging” mode again
  • but that there are other signs that authorities are trying to control debt.

----
China Beige Book adapts methodology used by the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Beige Book" 
  • a quarterly report
  • uses quantitative & qualitative data to track conditions within the Chinese economy

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose