Cleveland Federal Reserve branch inflation rate indicator surges (again, but more)

The Fed branch publishing its inflation indicator ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee beginning its two-day meeting Tuesday 02 November 2021.

The FOMC is expected to keep the benchmark rate unchanged

also expected to announce plans to phase out its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases by the middle of 2022

Median PCE Inflation

Description: We calculate the median PCE inflation rate based on data released in the Bureau of Economic Analysis' monthly Personal Income and Outlays report.

Median PCE inflation is the one-month inflation rate of the component whose expenditure weight is in the 50th percentile of price changes.

