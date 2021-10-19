Dep US Treas Sec said will not allow the Taliban access to Afghan central bank reserves

Speaking to the US Senate Banking Committee Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo

said he sees no situation where the Taliban would be allowed access to Afghan central bank reserves

Most of the country's reserves are held in the United States. The US has blocked access to the more than $9 billion of Afghan central bank reserves held outside the country.

"We believe that it's essential that we maintain our sanctions against the Taliban but at the same time find ways for legitimate humanitarian assistance to get to the Afghan people. That's exactly what we're doing"











