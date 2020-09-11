ECB President Lagarde offered EUR/USD a free pass to head higher
Analysts at Danske say the euro has room to rise further:
- EUR/USD had corrected lower in the past week and a half, as the ECB's Lane first commented that the FX rate was a factor for the ECB and on the back of a newspaper story arguing several Governing Council members were worried about the level of the euro.
- Lagarde sounded much less worried today, and effectively offered the EUR/USD a free pass higher.
- We see upside in EUR/USD especially longer out, and the currency could yet rise to levels that worry also the ECB more.
I posted earlier on Lane speaking later on Friday:
Lagarde and Lane: