ECB's Holzmann: Decision on coronabonds is up to governments

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB governing council member, Robert Holzmann

  • The idea behind PEPP was to make liquidity rapidly available
  • The rules for PEPP will be set in the future
And so far, European governments are still undecided about the matter. Not that it is surprising. As for the ECB's latest QE venture, it has helped to calm the bond market over the past week ro so but the yields spreads are starting to see a bit of widening once again:

Italy spreads
A bit of trouble brewing perhaps?

