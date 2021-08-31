ECB's Holzmann: Would advocate for slowdown of PEPP purchases in Q4

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Robert Holzmann

ECB in position to think about reducing pandemic aid

ECB should de-link guidance on rates, APP purchases

APP does not need same kind of flexibility as PEPP

ECB needs to have inflation risk on its mind

This was supposed to have come in September but delta variant risks did throw a bit of a curveball to the economic outlook in the past month or so. That said, Europe seems to be in a good position as vaccinations have progressed well.





In any case, they may see fit to reduce the pace of PEPP purchases towards year-end but the programme is likely to stay the course up until March next year as intended.



