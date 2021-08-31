ECB's Holzmann: Would advocate for slowdown of PEPP purchases in Q4

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Robert Holzmann

  • ECB in position to think about reducing pandemic aid
  • ECB should de-link guidance on rates, APP purchases
  • APP does not need same kind of flexibility as PEPP
  • ECB needs to have inflation risk on its mind
This was supposed to have come in September but delta variant risks did throw a bit of a curveball to the economic outlook in the past month or so. That said, Europe seems to be in a good position as vaccinations have progressed well.

In any case, they may see fit to reduce the pace of PEPP purchases towards year-end but the programme is likely to stay the course up until March next year as intended.

