ECB's Lagarde: Monetary policy cannot be as targeted as fiscal measures can be
Comments by ECB president, Christine Lagarde
- Fiscal policy is critically important when services sector gets hit
- Fiscal and monetary policy coordination has helped a great deal
So far, she's mainly speaking about how they have responded to the virus crisis since March. There's no mention yet about any future policy steps ahead of next month.
Update (1102 GMT): The session ends. Nothing really of note from Lagarde. EUR/USD still looking perky and hovering at session highs of 1.1986 just below 1.2000.