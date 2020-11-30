ECB's Lagarde: Monetary policy cannot be as targeted as fiscal measures can be

Comments by ECB president, Christine Lagarde





Fiscal policy is critically important when services sector gets hit

Fiscal and monetary policy coordination has helped a great deal

So far, she's mainly speaking about how they have responded to the virus crisis since March. There's no mention yet about any future policy steps ahead of next month.





Update (1102 GMT): The session ends. Nothing really of note from Lagarde. EUR/USD still looking perky and hovering at session highs of 1.1986 just below 1.2000.



