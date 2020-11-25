ECB's Mersch: It will probably be difficult to maintain positive growth going into Q4

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB policymaker, Yves Mersch

  • Although Germany might achieve it
  • Consequences of pandemic probably have a longer duration than foreseen when we took the latest calibration decisions in the summer
  • An obvious candidate for calibration is the timeline extension
Nothing really new from Mersch, as his 'calibration' comments are largely in relation to extending PEPP stimulus - which is expected next month.

He also said that the central bank would find it difficult to maintain a dividend ban on banks beyond the end of this year, so that's a plus for European banks.

The full interview with the Financial Times can be found here (may be gated).

