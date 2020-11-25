ECB's Mersch: It will probably be difficult to maintain positive growth going into Q4

Comments by ECB policymaker, Yves Mersch

Although Germany might achieve it

Consequences of pandemic probably have a longer duration than foreseen when we took the latest calibration decisions in the summer

An obvious candidate for calibration is the timeline extension

Nothing really new from Mersch, as his 'calibration' comments are largely in relation to extending PEPP stimulus - which is expected next month.





He also said that the central bank would find it difficult to maintain a dividend ban on banks beyond the end of this year, so that's a plus for European banks.





The full interview with the Financial Times can be found here (may be gated).



