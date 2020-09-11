ECB's Vasiliauskas: Recent euro gains are not historically exceptional

Comments by ECB policymaker, Vitas Vasiliauskas





ECB is in a wait-and-see phase

Yep, more of the same as we saw from Lagarde yesterday and almost all other policymakers from the central bank since (except for Lane).





The ECB is pretty much content to let the euro run higher but you have to wonder how prudent such a stance may be considering the record low core inflation in August and that price pressures are to keep lower for longer over the next year at least.





EUR/USD is now extending to fresh session highs of 1.1867 on a break above its 200-hour moving average, with the dollar also a little softer on the session.



