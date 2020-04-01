ECB's Villeroy: Given low inflation, we must keep interest rates low

Comments by ECB governing council member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

It is very good if Europe does more on joint-borrowing like coronabonds

But crisis response has already gone further than in the past

With the ECB already stepping in with PEPP, the focus turns towards euro area governments' response with regards to coronabonds. But don't hold your breath, it is going to take a while before they even get anywhere near on the same page on the matter.



