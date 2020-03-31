Fed launches temporary repo facility with foreign central banks

Fed launches another round of swap lines





The reason the Fed is establishing these swap lines is because they don't want foreign creditors to sell US assets right now. So the swap lines allow them to get US dollars without having to dump Treasuries or other USD-denominated assets.







The US is a huge net debtor with foreigners holding around $39 trillion in US assets compared to Americans owning $28 trillion of foreign assets. About $7 trillion are Treasuries.









"When analyzing who has the upper hand and how this likely plays out, consider that the U.S. is helping its creditors not do disorderly fire-sales of its assets. The U.S. is the net debtor rather than the net creditor in this scenario. It's our stuff that they would sell."



However while these swap lines may prevent a disorderly selloff of US dollar assets, many foreign firms and sovereigns will still need those dollars. So it will simply be drawn out over a longer period (with the Fed buying).







Here is the announcement:





Federal Reserve announces establishment of a temporary FIMA Repo Facility to help support the smooth functioning of financial markets