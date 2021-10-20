Fed speakers - 6 of them - on the schedule for Wednesday, plus the Beige Book

A busy session ahead during US time with a barrage of Federal Reserve speakers plus the release of the Beige book.

Midday US ET time, which is 1600 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will participate in a virtual event

"Racism and the Economy: Focus on the Wealth Divide"

Also at Midday US ET time, 1600 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic to give opening and closing remarks at that same event

and at 1345 US ET, 1745 GMT, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is scheduled to participate in the closing panel at the event.

1300 US ET, 1700 GMT

Federal Reserve Board Governor Randal Quarles to speak on his economic outlook

venue is the Milken Institute Global Conference, in California.

2035 US ET, which is into the Asian day at 0035 GMT on Thursday

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participating in a virtual fireside chat before the "Symposium on Asian Banking and Finance" co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

1400 US ET, which is 1800 GMT the Federal Reserve Beige Book is released:

What is the Beige Book?

That's the nickname given to the Fed's Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions by Federal Reserve District

published eight times per year

Each Federal Reserve Bank gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions in its District through reports from Bank and Branch directors and interviews with key business contacts, economists, market experts, and other sources.

The Beige Book summarizes this information by District and sector. An overall summary of the twelve district reports is prepared by a designated Federal Reserve Bank on a rotating basis.







