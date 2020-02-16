Federal Reserve FOMC January meeting minutes this week - preview

The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting will be published on Wednesday 19 February 2020 at 1900GMT

A couple of snippets on what to expect and look out for, via Scotia.





Watch for frequency of citation references to how the committee views downside risks to the outlook

Recent references to downside risks have fanned market pricing for easing

(chart 2). During the press conference on January 29th, Powell guided that there had been a Further clues regarding expectations for the mid-year announcement of the strategic review are possible

watch for further discussion of the merits of average inflation targeting around a 2% goal

balance sheet policy guidance … we might develop a further understanding of the range of FOMC opinions

coronavirus and its potential impact. Watch for any further discussion and the range of views on the implications for world and domestic growth and inflation.















