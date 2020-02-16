Federal Reserve FOMC January meeting minutes this week - preview
The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting will be published on Wednesday 19 February 2020 at 1900GMT
A couple of snippets on what to expect and look out for, via Scotia.
- Watch for frequency of citation references to how the committee views downside risks to the outlook
- Recent references to downside risks have fanned market pricing for easing
- (chart 2). During the press conference on January 29th, Powell guided that there had been a Further clues regarding expectations for the mid-year announcement of the strategic review are possible
- watch for further discussion of the merits of average inflation targeting around a 2% goal
- balance sheet policy guidance … we might develop a further understanding of the range of FOMC opinions
- coronavirus and its potential impact. Watch for any further discussion and the range of views on the implications for world and domestic growth and inflation.