Federal Reserve FOMC January meeting minutes this week - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting will be published on Wednesday 19 February 2020  at 1900GMT

A couple of snippets on what to expect and look out for, via Scotia.

  • Watch for frequency of citation references to how the committee views downside risks to the outlook
  • Recent references to downside risks have fanned market pricing for easing
  •  (chart 2). During the press conference on January 29th, Powell guided that there had been a Further clues regarding expectations for the mid-year announcement of the strategic review are possible
  • watch for further discussion of the merits of average inflation targeting around a 2% goal
  • balance sheet policy guidance … we might develop a further understanding of the range of FOMC opinions
  • coronavirus and its potential impact. Watch for any further discussion and the range of views on the implications for world and domestic growth and inflation. 
