Fed's Bullard: Policy in a very good place

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Bullard speaks to reporters following webinar

  • Current pace of asset purchases has been effective, policy in a very good place.
  • Even if Fed emergency programs are shut down at the end of year, markets would know they can be reopened, trust Fed's willingness to act as backstop
  • decentralized US response more flexible than national edicts, will be adequate to contain virus
  • investment will pick up substantially as vaccine nears, probability rises pandemic will and
  • Fed still "not thinking about thinking about" raising interest rates, still a long climb for economy
  • financial stability not a key concern in midst of pandemic
  • vaccine very good news, could and pandemic in 2021
