Fed's Bullard: Policy in a very good place
Fed's Bullard speaks to reporters following webinar
- Current pace of asset purchases has been effective, policy in a very good place.
- Even if Fed emergency programs are shut down at the end of year, markets would know they can be reopened, trust Fed's willingness to act as backstop
- decentralized US response more flexible than national edicts, will be adequate to contain virus
- investment will pick up substantially as vaccine nears, probability rises pandemic will and
- Fed still "not thinking about thinking about" raising interest rates, still a long climb for economy
- financial stability not a key concern in midst of pandemic
- vaccine very good news, could and pandemic in 2021