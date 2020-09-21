Fed's Kaplan: Once US gets to the point of lower unemployment, not sure rates stay at zero

Costs of new low rate vow not worth the benefits

Says his forecast of strong growth for this year assumes some further fiscal support

Market cap to GDP is at historic highs and normally some kind of correction can be helpful

Fed still has things it could do with asset purchases and for small businesses

Fed is looking at ways to make the main street lending program more attractive

He has a good point on the cost/benefit. The idea is that the Fed wants to push inflation up to 2%. They got very close to doing that before the pandemic with rates at 1.50%. Do they really need money to be 150 bps cheaper to accomplish the goal? If so, aren't they risking something far worse?

