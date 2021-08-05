Fed's Kashkari speaking - says economy still in a deep hole, up tp 9m jobless
Head of the Federal Reserve bank in Minneapolis Neel Kashkari
- says most of high inflation we are seeing are in a few sectors
- as economy returns more to normal, price increases will level off
- he's not seeing evidence yet of high inflation readings driving up inflation expectations
- optimistic we should have a strong labor market in fall
- the wrinkle is delta; could make people concerned about reentering labor market
- we are still in a deep hole with 7-9 mln Americans out of work
- balance of power has swung in direction of labor; that won't be permanent, will change as more reenter workforce
More:
- Says have not made 'substantial further progress'
- we are about one third out of the employment hole since December
- IF get a strong Labor market as expected in the Fall then would meet 'substantial further progress' bar
I bolded that bit - that is what K is watching.