Fed's Kashkari speaking - says economy still in a deep hole, up tp 9m jobless

says most of high inflation we are seeing are in a few sectors

as economy returns more to normal, price increases will level off

he's not seeing evidence yet of high inflation readings driving up inflation expectations

optimistic we should have a strong labor market in fall

the wrinkle is delta; could make people concerned about reentering labor market

we are still in a deep hole with 7-9 mln Americans out of work

balance of power has swung in direction of labor; that won't be permanent, will change as more reenter workforce

Kashkari is very much at the more dovish end of the FOMC spectrum. These comments are not indicating he is swinging towards a more hawkish outlook.