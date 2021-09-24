Fed's Mester: Sees conditions for rate liftoff met by the end of 2022

We know know where Mester's dot is

Mester is a vote next year and said she sees the conditions for a hike in 2022. Of course that could certainly change but we know she's one of those dots now.



Other comments:

Inflation risks on the upside exceed those on the negative

Sees 5.5% GDP growth this year



Sees 3.75-4.0% GDP growth in the US next year

Inflation will be a little more than 2% in the next years

Supports November taper that concludes in H1

After liftoff, we'll need accommodative policy for a little while

Sees unemployment around 4.75% at the end of this year and 4.0% at the end of 2022



GDP forecasts are notable, they've been coming down in the last month or two on supply chain issues.

