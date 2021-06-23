Fed's Rosengren says the economic recovery is robust

Eric Rosengren is president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

He sees inflation as transitory:
  • while there are elevated prices for many goods and services that will be more moderate in 2022
More:
  • a robust recovery is underway
  • vaccination rates have occurred more rapidly than anticipated 
  • economy is getting close to some estimates of full employment
  • many sectors of the economy are still suffering
  • there are shortages of goods and services because economy opened up so quickly
  • some costs are repricing back to normal
  • the Federal Reserve does not expect used car price to continue to rise at the same pace
  • sees inflation slightly higher than 2% in 2022
Headlines via Reuters


