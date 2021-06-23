More from Fed's Rosengren: Markets are not pricing assets as if they expect 3% inflation
Eric Rosengren is president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
- in terms of employment we're still well below where we were pre-pandemic
- we still have a fairly large gap in employment to make up
- many women pulled out of labor force for child care responsibilities
- it is surprising overall average hourly earnings are not higher
- we need to think about financial stability issues when there is a high degree of stimulus
- fed has to worry about rising housing prices and a boom bust scenario
- he is not necessarily expecting a bust in home prices
- inflation risks are heightened and fed should be attuned to those patterns
- financial markets aren't pricing assets as if they expect inflation at 3%
- any forecasts expecting inflation above 3% next year are outliers
- Fed needs to watch the data to see if inflation is more persistent than expected
- Fed will watch data and respond if necessary
- his expectation is that most price increases will be reversed going into next year
Headlines via Reuters, bolding is mine. R firmly in the temporary inflation camp.
