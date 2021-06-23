More from Fed's Rosengren: Markets are not pricing assets as if they expect 3% inflation

Eric Rosengren is president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

in terms of employment we're still well below where we were pre-pandemic

we still have a fairly large gap in employment to make up

many women pulled out of labor force for child care responsibilities

it is surprising overall average hourly earnings are not higher

we need to think about financial stability issues when there is a high degree of stimulus

fed has to worry about rising housing prices and a boom bust scenario

he is not necessarily expecting a bust in home prices

inflation risks are heightened and fed should be attuned to those patterns

financial markets aren't pricing assets as if they expect inflation at 3%

any forecasts expecting inflation above 3% next year are outliers

Fed needs to watch the data to see if inflation is more persistent than expected

Fed will watch data and respond if necessary

his expectation is that most price increases will be reversed going into next year

