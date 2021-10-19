Fed's Waller spoke Tuesday US time - recap and full text

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Christopher Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Governors have a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee. 

Posts with the highlights are here as a recap ICYMI:
From the final paragraphs, bolding mine:
  • Based on my outlook for the economy, however, I do not expect liftoff to occur soon after tapering is completed. The two policy actions are distinct. I believe the pace of continued improvement in the labor market will be gradual, and I expect inflation will moderate, which means liftoff is still some time off.
  • That said, as I mentioned earlier, if my upside risk for inflation comes to pass, with inflation considerably above 2 percent well into 2022, then I will favor liftoff sooner than I now anticipate. A major consideration will be my judgment about whether inflation expectations are at risk of becoming "unanchored"-rising substantially and persistently above 2 percent. My FOMC colleagues and I will be watching all of the data carefully in the coming weeks and months and will adjust policy as needed to help ensure the U.S. economy continues to recover from the effects of COVID, and that we continue to make progress toward our economic goals.
Christopher Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Governors have a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose