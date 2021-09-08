Fed's Williams continues to campaign to separate taper from liftoff date
More from Williams
- Any decision on tapering is not indicative of timing for rates liftoff
- Pacing and timing of taper will be decided in future Fed discussions
- Says he's focused on accumulation of job gains rather than one month's data
- Expects labor supply to improve in months ahead as child care and schooling addressed
- Says he wants to see that demand will remain strong even after supply chain challenges are resolved
- It is important for Fed officials to have restrictions and disclosures on financial activities
That comment on demand through bottlenecks is a tough one. Autos are such a good example right now. Sales have cratered. Much of that is about supply but how many people are avoiding buying a car because prices are high and negotiating power is non-existent.