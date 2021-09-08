Fed's Williams: It could be appropriate to start taper this year

Assuming the economy continues to improve as anticipated, ti could be appropriate to st art reducing the pace of asset purchases this year

Even after the asset purchases end, the stance of monetary policy will continue to support recovery

Wants to see more improvement in labor market before he is ready to say substantial further progress standard has been met

There are indications that the spread of the delta variant is weighing on consumer spending and jobs

Expects real GDP to increase by around 6% this year

Expects inflation to come back down to 2% next year

Pace of growth appears to be slowing somewhat relative to the first half

We have a long way to go to get back to maximum employment

it's clear that this spike in inflation largely reflects the transitory effects of the rapid reopening of the economy, which is pushing supply and demand in extreme ways.





Williams is a core FOMC member and I think this offers a good preview of what the FOMC and Powell are going to say this month. They want to see the October jobs report before starting the taper.

