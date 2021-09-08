Fed's Williams: It could be appropriate to start taper this year

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the NY Fed President:

Comments from the NY Fed President:
  • Assuming the economy continues to improve as anticipated, ti could be appropriate to st art reducing the pace of asset purchases this year
  • Even after the asset purchases end, the stance of monetary policy will continue to support recovery
  • Wants to see more improvement in labor market before he is ready to say substantial further progress standard has been met
  • There are indications that the spread of the delta variant is weighing on consumer spending and jobs
  • Expects real GDP to increase by around 6% this year
  • Expects inflation to come back down to 2% next year
  • Pace of growth appears to be slowing somewhat relative to the first half
  • We have a long way to go to get back to maximum employment
  • it's clear that this spike in inflation largely reflects the transitory effects of the rapid reopening of the economy, which is pushing supply and demand in extreme ways.

  • Full text
Williams is a core FOMC member and I think this offers a good preview of what the FOMC and Powell are going to say this month. They want to see the October jobs report before starting the taper.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose