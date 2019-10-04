Fitch ratings says cannot rule out further easing measures by the BOJ

Fitch Ratings on Japan, summary headlines via Reuters  

  • Japan consumption tax rise helps medium-term fiscal consolidation
  • very high public debt in Japan will remain a key credit weakness
  • Japan government's ability to enact increase reflects relative political stability under Shinzo Abe's current prime ministerial term
  • Japan's public debt dynamics have stabilised due to resumption of nominal gdp growth in recent years
  • HIke signals government's confidence that economic growth momentum in japan is sufficient to sustain a higher consumption tax
  • Expect overall japan GDP growth to slow after a strong 1h19, as external demand weakens due to slowing global growth and us-china trade war
  • Expect Bank of Japan to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy settings
  • Says would not rule out further easing measures from BOJ if growth falters below their expectations
  • Would not rule out additional fiscal stimulus from BOJ, possibly from a supplementary budget early next year, to counter cyclical headwinds

On that last one, likely a typo or something, its not the BOJ with fiscal stimulus, that'd be the government. 


