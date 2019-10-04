Fitch ratings says cannot rule out further easing measures by the BOJ

Fitch Ratings on Japan, summary headlines via Reuters

Japan consumption tax rise helps medium-term fiscal consolidation

very high public debt in Japan will remain a key credit weakness

Japan government's ability to enact increase reflects relative political stability under Shinzo Abe's current prime ministerial term

Japan's public debt dynamics have stabilised due to resumption of nominal gdp growth in recent years

HIke signals government's confidence that economic growth momentum in japan is sufficient to sustain a higher consumption tax

Expect overall japan GDP growth to slow after a strong 1h19, as external demand weakens due to slowing global growth and us-china trade war

Expect Bank of Japan to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy settings

Says would not rule out further easing measures from BOJ if growth falters below their expectations

Would not rule out additional fiscal stimulus from BOJ, possibly from a supplementary budget early next year, to counter cyclical headwinds

On that last one, likely a typo or something, its not the BOJ with fiscal stimulus, that'd be the government.