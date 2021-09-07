ICYMI - Its a week packed with Federal Reserve speakers

I posted on this yesterday but if you were away having a long weekend and have now arrived back, repeating it:

The Fed, though, will roll out the talking heads from ...

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy

will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy Fed Dallas President Robert Kaplan will participate in Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy

will participate in Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy Fed Chicago President Charles Evans will give welcome remarks before a virtual "Exploring Career Pathways in Economic and Related Fields" event Thursday Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will present a paper in "The Economic Gains From Equity"

will present a paper in "The Economic Gains From Equity" Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman will speak on "Community Bank Access to Innovation"

will speak on "Community Bank Access to Innovation" Federal Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, Fed Boston President Eric Rosengren, Fed Dallas President Robert Kaplan and Fed New York President John Williams will participate in virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Health" event Friday Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak before virtual Bank of Finland-CEPR "New Avenues for Monetary Policy" Conference Wednesday 8 September:ThursdayFriday

Let's hear what they might have to say on taper thoughts after last Friday's softer than expected US jobs data.





