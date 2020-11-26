ICYMI - PBOC says will keep China's yuan rate flexible, allow market to determine rate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

From a People's Bank of China's quarterly report, some remarks from the Bank on policy: 

  • will maintain normal monetary policy for as tong as possible
  • will keep macro leverage ratio basically stable
  • reiterates that prudent monetary policy will be more flexible and targeted 
  • will improve the mechanism for preventing and dealing with bond default risks 
  • China has no foundation for long-term inflation or deflation
  • will further implement the prudent management system for real estate finance
  • will keep yuan exchange rates flexible and let market play a decisive role in the formation of yuan rates 
(Headlines via Bloomberg) 

