Japan - front runner for PM Suga says will maintain BOJ easing, the inflation target

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Suga is the favourite to become the next Prime Minister.

The LDP will vote on September 14 for the new leader.

Suga is perceived as a 'steady hand' candidate, he's been chief cabinet secretary all through current PM Abe's reign.





Suga has just been speaking, his comments on economic policy centred on no current plans for a sales tax hike (for 10 years he says) and also that easing policy and the 2% price target will remain.





He has said both before.







