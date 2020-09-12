Japan - front runner for PM Suga says will maintain BOJ easing, the inflation target

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Suga is the favourite to become the next Prime Minister.

  • The LDP will vote on September 14 for the new leader.
Suga is perceived as a 'steady hand' candidate, he's been chief cabinet secretary all through current PM Abe's reign. 

Suga has just been speaking, his comments on economic policy centred on no current plans for a sales tax hike (for 10 years he says) and also that easing policy and the 2% price target will remain.

He has said both before.

