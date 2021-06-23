JP Morgan says BoE may not too far behind the Fed in signally less easy policy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A preview of the Bank of England monetary policy decision is due Thursday 24 June 2021.

Via Reuters, with some remarks from  J.P. Morgan Asset Management:
  • "Last week the Fed took its first step in guiding investors towards less easy policy ahead. The Bank of England may not be far behind"
The Reuters piece has more of what to expect, the spoiler of course is that policy is expected to be left unchanged today.

Earlier previews are here for more: 



