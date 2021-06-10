Lagarde Q&A: Overall message from meeting was 'steady hand'
Comments from Lagarde
- The feeling at the ECB was more optimistic on growth
- We were somewhat more optimistic about the outlook than 3 months ago
- We see broadly stable financial conditions
- Looking at labor market, we see "a little bit of movement" but not much of it
- ECB to publish two scenarios for inflation outlook
- The opening statement was unanimously supported. On other items there were divergences "there were some diverging views here and there"