Lagarde Q&A: Overall message from meeting was 'steady hand'

Comments from Lagarde

  • The feeling at the ECB was more optimistic on growth
  • We were somewhat more optimistic about the outlook than 3 months ago
  • We see broadly stable financial conditions
  • Looking at labor market, we see "a little bit of movement" but not much of it
  • ECB to publish two scenarios for inflation outlook
  • The opening statement was unanimously supported. On other items there were divergences "there were some diverging views here and there"

