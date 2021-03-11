Lagarde Q&A: PEPP pace change required Governing Council decision
Lagarde answers questions:
- Lagarde says the decided to wait to make move to increase PEPP pace
- Says she doesn't have a number in mind regarding what a 'significant' increase is in PEPP pace
- There was a total consensus on PEPP increase
- We don't operate mechanically
- Don't expect 'a huge big rise' next Monday because there are still lots of redemptions and we're just starting today
- The higher pace won't be strongly visible on Monday
- There's no reference to any kind of yield curve control. We're not doing yield curve control
- ECB will see through temporary inflation spikes
- Not looking at any part of the yield curve
- ECB not targeting exchange rate
There hasn't been much to digest in the press conference and the market hasn't moved much.