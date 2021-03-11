Lagarde Q&A: PEPP pace change required Governing Council decision

Lagarde answers questions:

  • Lagarde says the decided to wait to make move to increase PEPP pace
  • Says she doesn't have a number in mind regarding what a 'significant' increase is in PEPP pace
  • There was a total consensus on PEPP increase
  • We don't operate mechanically
  • Don't expect 'a huge big rise' next Monday because there are still lots of redemptions and we're just starting today
  • The higher pace won't be strongly visible on Monday
  • There's no reference to any kind of yield curve control. We're not doing yield curve control
  • ECB will see through temporary inflation spikes
  • Not looking at any part of the yield curve
  • ECB not targeting exchange rate
There hasn't been much to digest in the press conference and the market hasn't moved much.

