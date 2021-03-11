Lagarde Q&A: PEPP pace change required Governing Council decision

Lagarde says the decided to wait to make move to increase PEPP pace

Says she doesn't have a number in mind regarding what a 'significant' increase is in PEPP pace

There was a total consensus on PEPP increase

We don't operate mechanically

Don't expect 'a huge big rise' next Monday because there are still lots of redemptions and we're just starting today

The higher pace won't be strongly visible on Monday

There's no reference to any kind of yield curve control. We're not doing yield curve control

ECB will see through temporary inflation spikes

Not looking at any part of the yield curve

ECB not targeting exchange rate

There hasn't been much to digest in the press conference and the market hasn't moved much.

