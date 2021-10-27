Macklem opening statement: Likely less supply in the economy than believed

Initial comments from the BOC Governor:

  • He's struck by how much progress the economy has made since the start of the pandemic
  • Could take some time to work through issues in labor market
  • It is our job to get inflation back to target and I assure we will do that
  • How long bond reinvestment phase lasts is a future decision. It is reasonable to expect that we will be there for a period of time, at least until we raise our policy interest rate
  • So far, measures of medium- to longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored on the 2 percent target
  • Overall wage pressures remain moderate
