More from RBA's Lowe - pick up in wages growth is gradual, in 2 yrs time still sees it under 3%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

More remarks from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe:

  • optimistic on economy for next year
  • says sees stronger growth next year 
  • unlikely we will have two consecutive quarters of negative GDP
  • says cannot rule out a recession, but unlikely 
  • important for all of us to get vaccinated as quickly as possible 
  • says pick up in wages growth is gradual, even in two years time still see it under 3%
  • wage pick up is going to take time, need to get unemployment down
  • says migration has been a great advantage to Australia
Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.

I bolded the ' no recession' remarks. I don't know if Lowe believes what he is saying, perhaps its an attempt to instill confidence. 
