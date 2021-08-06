More from RBA's Lowe - pick up in wages growth is gradual, in 2 yrs time still sees it under 3%

More remarks from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe:

optimistic on economy for next year

says sees stronger growth next year

unlikely we will have two consecutive quarters of negative GDP

says cannot rule out a recession, but unlikely

important for all of us to get vaccinated as quickly as possible

says pick up in wages growth is gradual, even in two years time still see it under 3%

wage pick up is going to take time, need to get unemployment down

says migration has been a great advantage to Australia

Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.





I bolded the ' no recession' remarks. I don't know if Lowe believes what he is saying, perhaps its an attempt to instill confidence.