More from RBA's Lowe - pick up in wages growth is gradual, in 2 yrs time still sees it under 3%

More remarks from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe:
- optimistic on economy for next year
- says sees stronger growth next year
- unlikely we will have two consecutive quarters of negative GDP
- says cannot rule out a recession, but unlikely
- important for all of us to get vaccinated as quickly as possible
- says pick up in wages growth is gradual, even in two years time still see it under 3%
- wage pick up is going to take time, need to get unemployment down
- says migration has been a great advantage to Australia
Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.
I bolded the ' no recession' remarks. I don't know if Lowe believes what he is saying, perhaps its an attempt to instill confidence.