PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4824 (vs. yesterday at 6.4621)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- The previous close was 6.4748
- Reuters surveyed estimate was 6.4805 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC).
CNY continues to weaken, that's the lowest for the onshore yuan (i.e. highest for USD/CNY) since the first week of May.