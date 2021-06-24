PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4824 (vs. yesterday at 6.4621)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4748

Reuters surveyed estimate was 6.4805 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC).

CNY continues to weaken, that's the lowest for the onshore yuan (i.e. highest for USD/CNY) since the first week of May.