RBNZ Governor Orr says unsustainable house price rises pose a monetary, financial stability challenges

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr is speaking on housing issues.

Says house prices have become more unsustainable over the past 12 months

house prices and housing affordability are affected by both supply and demand factors

says unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges

Orr says he expects to see an easing in house prices in the medium term









Note that the RBNZ have already begun levying macroprudential measures to try to calm the house price upward spiral in NZ.



