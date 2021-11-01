RBNZ Governor Orr says unsustainable house price rises pose a monetary, financial stability challenges

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr is speaking on housing issues.

  • Says house prices have become more unsustainable over the past 12 months
  • house prices and housing affordability are affected by both supply and demand factors
  • says unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges
  • Orr says he expects to see an easing in house prices in the medium term


---
Note that the RBNZ have already begun levying macroprudential measures to try to calm the house price upward spiral in NZ. 


