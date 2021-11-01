RBNZ Governor Orr says unsustainable house price rises pose a monetary, financial stability challenges
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr is speaking on housing issues.
- Says house prices have become more unsustainable over the past 12 months
- house prices and housing affordability are affected by both supply and demand factors
- says unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges
- Orr says he expects to see an easing in house prices in the medium term
Note that the RBNZ have already begun levying macroprudential measures to try to calm the house price upward spiral in NZ.