Recap of BoE Bailey speech - urges government to stop, collaborate, and listen

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Actually, that may have been Mr. Ice. What Bailey said was the government should "stop and rethink" the furlough scheme.

That is, not end it early. The Job Retention Scheme is due to finish at the end of next month.

Bailey said though some sectors of the economy could benefit from further assistance.

Bailey is not alone amongst the world's central bankers calling for more fiscal assistance. 

More:
OK, you know you want it:


