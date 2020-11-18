Richmond Fed's Barkin: Spending is coming back faster than jobs

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Bargain speaks on a online event

Richmond Fed's Barkin speaking on a online event is saying:
  • Spending is going back faster than jobs
  • some workers frozen by mismatch of skills vs. open jobs
  • divided government looks highly likely
  • recent escalation in cases makes him believe we still have a way to go
  • may be one more smaller targeted stimulus, but may see revisiting of fiscal prudence in next month's
Fed's Barkin will be a voting member in 2021
