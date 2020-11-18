Richmond Fed's Barkin: Spending is coming back faster than jobs

Bargain speaks on a online event

Spending is going back faster than jobs



some workers frozen by mismatch of skills vs. open jobs



divided government looks highly likely



recent escalation in cases makes him believe we still have a way to go



may be one more smaller targeted stimulus, but may see revisiting of fiscal prudence in next month's

Fed's Barkin will be a voting member in 2021

