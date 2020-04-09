UK Treasury, BOE announce temporary extension of Ways and Means facility

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

This will help to provide an additional source of short-term liquidity to the government in order to smooth out its cash flows

This will help to minimise any sudden impact of raising funds via the gilts/bond market as the facility is akin to an overdraft account for the government with the central bank i.e. allows for cash advances to the government.
ForexLive

