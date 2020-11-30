Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
EUR/USD on approach to 1.2000, Deutsche sees the pair making a sustained break before year-end
-
Pound a little higher but price action still confined by key near-term levels
-
Oil a little pressured ahead of OPEC ministerial meeting later today
-
US crude oil futures settle at $45.53
-
USDJPY lower on the day. Below the 200 hour MA and trend line resistance.
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Monday November 30 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday November 27 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday November 26 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
Gold threatens first break of the 200-dma since March