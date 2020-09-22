Watch live: Powell and Mnuchin appear at House committee

Powell's text was released yesterday

There was nothing surprising in Powell's released text late yesterday. Here are the highlights:







reiterates in testimony to Congress that the Fed will "do what we can, for as long as it takes" to support recovery

many economic indicators show "marked improvement"

despite improvement from depth of crisis, path ahead for economy remains "highly uncertain"

main street loans approved or in process are now 230, totaling roughly $2b

evidence suggests most "creditworthy" small and medium-sized businesses can borrow from private lenders His comments didn't move markets but there will be a Q&A after he reads the speech. He's scheduled to start at the bottom of the hour.








