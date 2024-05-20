Bank of America warns that markets are going to be disappointed with their overly bullish expectations for rate cuts from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC):

  • “... markets now pricing close to 50bp of cuts this year, they are likely to get disappointed”
  • Interest rate cuts are "still a way off"

BoA roll out a slew of reasons there will be no Fed Funds cut soon:

  • 1Q inflation was too high
  • a single print should not deliver much comfort, especially if it annualizes to a rate much higher than consistent with the Fed’s target,
  • the economy is still solid, including services spending
  • the labor market remains tight
  • supply tailwinds could fade
  • and elections are approaching
