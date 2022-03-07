ANZ:
- now forecasting the RBNZ to lift the OCR by 50bp at both the April and May RBNZ meetings
- OCR to now peak at 3.5% rather than 3% in April 2023
- Uncertainty is huge, but the direction of risk for inflation is absolutely clear.
- We are now forecasting CPI inflation to peak at 7.4% in Q2 due to higher oil prices, dairy prices, and pricing intentions.
- The RBNZ will have to respond to that, despite very real downside growth risks.
13 April and 4 May are the next two meetings of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand: