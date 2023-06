An unchanged call for the Reserve Bank of Australia even after the better inflation figures earlier:

ANZ:

We still expect a rate rise from the RBA in July despite the deceleration of monthly inflation (though the risk of a pause increases).

CPI ex volatile items and holidays barely moved in May.

Strong jobs momentum may also sway the RBA’s decision towards a rise.

ANZ are forecasting a +25bp cash rate hike. The RBA meet on July 4.