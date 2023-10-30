You can stop wondering what the Bank of Japan is up to.

The Nikkei posted this overnight:

The Nikkei cited two unnamed sources. As background to this if the Nikkei writes a story like this then its as good as done. That's my 2 cents, could be famous last words but I don't think so.

--

Now that's out of the way, here's a background on the policy meeting.

The Monetary Policy Board (MPB) is the main decision-making body for monetary policy in Japan:

The MPB is composed of the Governor, two Deputy Governors, and six other members

The board votes on the proposed measures, and if a majority is reached, the measures are adopted.

After the meeting, the BoJ releases a statement outlining the decisions made and the rationale behind them. the Statement is followed up next week by the 'Summary of Opinions' then, many many weeks later, by more detailed Minutes.

In addition to the nine members of the Monetary Policy Board (MPB) there are several other officials and staff who typically attend the meetings, as non-voting participants. These attendees provide information, expertise, and support to the board during its deliberations. Typical attendees include: