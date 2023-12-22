Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate falls to 2.3%

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for Q4 from their model dips to 2.3% from 2.8% last. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2023 is 2.3 percent on December 22, down from 2.7 percent on December 19. After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the National Association of Realtors, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth decreased from 3.0 percent to 2.4 percent.

The next GDPNow update is Tuesday, January 2. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming releases.