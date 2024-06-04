Some of the 'partials' are in this post, the data released a few minutes aog:

While the consensus leading into this data was that Q1 GDP (due Wednesday) would be 0.2% q/q this data suggests it may be weaker. perhaps Bank of America will be on the money with their call:

While the RBA is trying to drive inflation lower by holding the cash rate high, and some even expect further rises:

The weak economy is another factor that will give the reason to have to think very hard indeed about further tightening. A The weak economy risks losses for jobs ahead. The RBA is keen to preserve the gains it has seen in the labour market.

Back to AUD, lower after the data